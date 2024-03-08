Pochettino’s true standing at Chelsea revealed as board to sell three players against his wishes

If Mauricio Pochettino wanted to understand just how highly he is valued by the Chelsea hierarchy, he will likely have found his answer over the past few days.

The Argentinian hasn’t had the best time at Stamford Bridge during the 2023/24 season, and the smart money says that he will be sent packing by Todd Boehly at the end of the campaign.

Whether or not that is the case is likely to depend on how well the Blues finish the season.

Though they’re well outside the Champions League spots they’re still in the FA Cup, and a win would give them a Europa League berth next season.

They could still manage the same if they put a late run together in the Premier League, however, if they fail to do so no one would be surprised if the manager was out on his ear.

Boehly has shown before that he has no loyalty as far as underperforming members of staff are concerned. If you’re no longer of use to him, you’re out.

Even if Pochettino hangs onto his job, the American owner is set to make a decision that will put him at odds with his manager.

Chelsea to sell three first-team stars

According to TeamTalk, all of Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja are likely to be sold this summer, as their sales would represent pure profit for the club which is advantageous when looking at their precarious Financial Fair Play position.