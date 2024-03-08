Ange Postecoglou hints at keeping “really important” €17m man

Tottenham did some smart business during the January transfer window and one man that has impressed Ange Postecoglou is Timo Werner.

The German star was brought in on loan from RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season but Spurs have a €17m buy option clause in his contract, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Postecoglou has hinted at keeping the forward beyond this summer, labelling the former Chelsea star “really important” to his team.

“He’s been really important. We threw him straight in. He’s made an impact but I think he can get even better, I’m sure,” the Tottenham manager said via Fabrizio Romano.

Will Tottenham keep Timo Werner?

Since arriving in January, Werner has played seven games for Tottenham, producing one goal and two assists. The German has become a key player for Postecoglou and the Aussie coach will be hoping to get even more from the forward.

The Germany star is perfect for the Aussie coach’s style of play and it would be wise to keep the 28-year-old as €17m is very little for a club like Tottenham.

The North London club may sign an even better player for their forward line this summer, but Werner would still be a great option to rotate with next season.