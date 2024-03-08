Saudi clubs ready to lure major Man City star to Middle East with £100m+ bid

Saudi Arabian clubs are preparing for another major summer transfer window after luring some of the biggest names in football to the Middle East in 2023.

Karim Benzema, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo became part of the Saudi Pro League last year and that has set the foundations for the league to grow into an important one during the upcoming years.

The Saudis are planning to make another splash in the market during the upcoming summer, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah their main target.

In addition to the Reds superstar, Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne is a top target and clubs are willing to spend over £100m to bring the Belgium player to the Middle East, reports Football Insider.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium in 2025 and if he doesn’t sign a new one, this summer would be the ideal time to sell the midfielder, especially if a bid over £100m arrives at the Manchester club’s doorstep.

Saudi Arabia interested in Man City’s Kevin De Bruyne

Man City conducted business with Saudi clubs last summer, selling Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte for a combined fee of £55m, states the report.

As for De Bruyne, it will come down to whether Pep Guardiola thinks the Belgian has a future at the Etihad as the midfielder is turning 33 this year. Over £100m is a lot for a player of his age and that could fund some huge signings for City this summer.

It remains to be seen if a bid does arrive for the Man City superstar and if it does, the Premier League champions have some thinking to do.