Exclusive: Sir Jim needs to button it and get on with it at Man United

There’s no doubt that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has got an awful lot in his in tray at Man United.

Having recently been ratified as part-owner of the club but with full responsibility for football matters, the businessman has wasted no time telling everyone what he’s going to do but without actually seeming to do it.

Whether it’s a blanket PR exercise or not is a moot point, but as former super agent and co-creator of the Premier League, Jon Smith noted, now is the time to be getting things done in the background rather than shouting about it from the rooftops.

Sir Jim doesn’t need to be ‘front of house’ at Man United

“I think what Sir Jim’ needs to do is be a bit more impactful and get a couple of quick wins!” Smith said for his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“I love football fans, I love the humour, I love the tribal laws, and there is a distinct quality which I share – we have no patience. It is what it is though because Sir Jim only took over in February.

“I think during March and April, he should keep the conversations going and then if I was advising him, I’d be asking them to scale back.

“I just think float some ideas generally, but I wouldn’t be too specific at the moment because things can change. Unless they’re already in conversations and about to enter into the final stages of signing a player or two.

“He’s got a lot of work to do and if I was him I would be saying I want to observe, but I want to try and help at the front end of this as best I can. Look across the road (at Man City) – it took them four years to get properly up and running a few years back.

“So I think managing expectations, managing aspirations, is probably the most important thing for Sir Jim right now plus an impactful decision or two.”

In many ways, the INEOS chief is damned if he does and if he doesn’t.

As Smith noted, these things take time and if the Red Devils want to consistently be around the European elite, there’s a methodical process that needs to be adhered to.

Until such time as the Man United faithful can see some tangible evidence that the new way of working is beneficial for all concerned, however, the jury will remain out.

Whilst he can’t rush things, some little wins will work wonders with the long-suffering fan base.