Stan Collymore makes exciting Liverpool vs. Man City result prediction

The biggest game of the season is fast approaching.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will welcome reigning champions Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday for a blockbuster encounter.

Separated by just one point, both teams will know how important the upcoming game is, especially with third-placed Arsenal two points behind but hosting Thomas Frank’s struggling Brentford on Saturday, the Gunners, who have a far superior goal difference, could find themselves top by the end of the weekend.

And giving his prediction for how he sees Sunday’s matchup playing out, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes Sunday’s mammoth encounter will be a cagey affair by both team’s usually high standards.

“There are going to be hundreds of camera crews stationed at Anfield ahead of what a lot of people are expecting to be a sporting spectacle,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“I’m just not convinced we’re going to be treated to a goal-fest though.

“I actually think this weekend’s big winners are going to be Arsenal. I see them comfortably beating Brentford on Saturday and putting all the pressure on Liverpool and City.

“I think both teams will score but it’ll be a low-scoring game — I’m going to predict 1-1 with both Darwin Nunez and Erling Haaland playing key roles.”

Losing to the Cityzens would see Liverpool lose their spot at the top of the table, regardless of what Arsenal do against Brentford.

Therefore, Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, will place a huge emphasis on avoiding defeat at all costs, which, when you consider how much is at stake, could see Collymore’s prediction come close.