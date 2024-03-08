Mixed messages from Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea return beckons

It’s been a tumultuous season for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich, with the German overseeing a side that has consistently underperformed.

Knocked out of the DFB-Pokal (German Cup) by third tier Saarbrucken, the Bavarians find themselves 10 points adrift of Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen with the finishing line for the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign in sight.

Even if Harry Kane keeps scoring at a rate of knots, it appears that his team-mates are letting him down week in and week out.

Thomas Tuchel hasn’t ruled out a return to Chelsea

Who’d have thought that the former Tottenham man might again end up trophy less, despite moving to a side that had won the last 11 German top-flight titles in succession.

In any event, the club will have a new manager next season as Bayern and Tuchel have already made the mutual decision to part ways.

It was thought that he would’ve preferred a move to Barcelona to take over from Xavi Hernandez, or perhaps even taking the reins at Old Trafford if Sir Jim Ratcliffe should decide Erik ten Hag’s time is up at Man United.

However, according to Sky Sports Germany’s reliable reporter, Florian Plettenberg, Tuchel hasn’t closed the door on a move back to Chelsea.

There could be a sense of unfinished business at Stamford Bridge, but whether he and Todd Boehly can have a productive working relationship is another issue entirely.

