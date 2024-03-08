Tottenham favourites to land Barcelona player in bargain deal

Tottenham are committed to recruiting exciting young talent from around the world and the Premier League have their eyes on a potential free transfer move for Barcelona’s academy gem Dani Rodriguez.

The 18-year-old will be out of contract with the Catalan club at the end of the season and discussions are ongoing over a new deal. Rodriguez’s representatives, led by his agent Pini Zahavi, are trying to work things out but if nothing is agreed, Tottenham could pounce.

The midfielder is a highly coveted prospect and the idea of signing him on a free has caught the attention of a lot of clubs.

With regards to Tottenham, Sport suggests that Spurs are “very interested” in securing the services of the promising youngster, and it will be up to him whether a move to the Premier League is the next step in his career.

Rodriguez has featured prominently for Barcelona’s youth teams, including Barca Atletic and the UEFA Youth League squad, and the 18-year-old has put up good numbers in the prestigious youth competition, scoring four goals and providing three assists in seven games.

This would be another great addition to Tottenham’s future plans as the North London club have already brought in exciting young talents such as Lucas Bergvall.