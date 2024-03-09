RB Leipzig’s 20-year-old striker, Benjamin Sesko, has emerged as a hot prospect, attracting interest from top European clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Sesko’s impressive goal-scoring record speaks for itself, having already netted 29 goals and provided 11 assists in 79 appearances in the Austrian league.

Since joining RB Leipzig last summer, he has continued to shine, scoring 7 goals and assisting 1 in 21 Bundesliga games.

Despite his recent move to Leipzig, Sesko is already being linked with a potential transfer in the upcoming summer window.

Chelsea and Arsenal among the clubs tracking Benjamin Sesko

According to CaughtOffside sources, both Arsenal and Chelsea are in the market for a striker in the summer, and after including him on their striking shortlist, are now actively monitoring Sesko.

Both London clubs aren’t alone in their pursuit though. Several other teams in Europe are also interested in him, including Napoli, who have identified the Slovenian as a possible replacement for Victor Osimhen who is expected to leave Naples at the end of the season.

While rumours suggest that the young striker could be nearing a move to the Premier League, the race for his signature remains wide open.

Having been labelled as the ‘next Erling Haaland,’ Sesko’s goal-scoring abilities, combined with his physical attributes such as strength and speed, have drawn comparisons to the Norwegian sensation.

With an impressive tally of 60 senior goals in 155 appearances at just 20 years old, Sesko’s potential has captured the attention of footballing giants across Europe.