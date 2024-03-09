Aaron Ramsdale had to be bailed out by his Arsenal teammate Kai Havertz against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

Declan Rice put the home side in front but they were soon pegged back by Yoane Wissa after he charged down Ramsdale’s lethargic attempt at clearing the ball.

Right after the referee Robert Jones signalled for half-time, there was a noteworthy interaction between Aaron Ramsdale and Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach, Inaki Cana. It’s difficult not to empathise with Ramsdale, and Cana made sure the 25-year-old didn’t have to walk back to the dressing room alone, offering support.

The Spaniard hurried over to console the Chesterton-born goalkeeper after the mistake, while several Arsenal teammates offered their support by slapping his hand.

Aaron Ramsdale's first half of Premier League football since November, and it ends disastrously. Goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana walks out to him on the pitch as the whistle goes. — Sam Dean (@SamJDean) March 9, 2024

Is this the last we’ll see of Ramsdale in an Arsenal shirt?

With all attention on Ramsdale in the absence of Raya, this error would have been the last thing he wanted to occur. Unless Raya sustains an injury, it’s probable that the Spain international will start all of Arsenal’s remaining matches this season, given that he has already made 22 Premier League starts this term.

The 25-year-old had his teammate Havertz to thank for scoring the winning goal in a closely contested London derby. But they might not be teammates for much longer, Ramsdale has been continuously linked with leaving in the summer.