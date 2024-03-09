Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on the Brazilian defender Douglas Mendez.

A report from football transfers claims that Arsenal are monitoring his progress and sporting director Edu is an admirer of the 19-year-old central defender.

The defender is registered with Red Bull Salzburg but he is currently on loan with Red Bull Bragantino. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old defender has the quality to develop into a Premier League-level defender and he will add depth to the Arsenal defensive unit. The Gunners have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players and they could help the Brazilian improve and fulfil his potential.

Douglas Mendes to join Arsenal?

The opportunity to play for a club like Arsenal can be quite attractive for any player and the youngster is likely to be attracted. It will be a major step up in his career and it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can secure an agreement with Red Bull Salzburg.

The defender joined the Austrian club in July 2023 and Salzburg might feel that selling him now would not be ideal. The 19-year-old is likely to improve with coaching and experience and he could fetch a lot more money in the coming seasons.

Meanwhile, Arsenal need more quality and depth in their squad if they want to match up to the European elite. While they have a talented starting lineup, they are lacking in depth to do well across multiple competitions. Players like Mendes could compete with the first team stars for the starting spot and the competition for places will help the team improve as an unit.