Arsenal set to battle Chelsea for £69 million man

Arsenal are reportedly one of the teams interested in star defender Ousmane Diomande who has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been nothing short of phenomenal since the turn of the year but despite their relentless goalscoring form, it is their defence which has been the backbone of their stellar performances.

The Gunners boast the best defensive record in the league conceding just 23 league goals so far with only three of them coming in their last seven games.

There is an argument to say that William Saliba and Gabriel are the best defensive partnership in all of Europe but Arteta is reportedly keen on bolstering their defensive line further.

According to a report from Team Talk, the North London club are interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Ousmane Diomande and could make a move for the defender if Chelsea pulls out of the running.

After it was revealed that the Blues suffered a £90 million loss in last year’s accounts, questions have been asked about their ability to meet financial fair play rules.

With a plethora of young defenders already at the club, Chelsea may pull out of the running depending on sales in the upcoming summer window.

The 20-year-old centre-back is considered one of the most promising young defenders in Europe with Newcastle and Juventus also linked with the player.