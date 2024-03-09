Arsenal vs Brentford in the Premier League takes place on Saturday evening and will be played live from the Emirates Stadium in London.

Mikel Arteta is preparing to welcome Thomas Frank’s Bees to the Emirates Stadium in what could be a hugely significant matchup in this season’s title race especially with first and second-placed Liverpool and Manchester City squaring off at Anfield on Sunday.

After scoring 31 goals in their last seven league games, as well as taking maximum points, Arsenal are in incredible form and will take some beating today.

However, looking to derail the Gunners’ title hopes, London rivals Brentford will be eager to cause an upset. Enduring a tough season, the Bees sit 15th in the table with just 26 points after 27 games, therefore, avoiding defeat today would give their chances of Premier League survival a massive boost.

History is not on the away team’s side though. Brentford’s only win against Arsenal in the side’s past 10 meetings was a 2-0 home win back in August 2021 — the Bees drew two and lost the other seven encounters.

Team News

Arsenal loanee David Raya is ineligible to face his parent club and has therefore made way for Aaron Ramsdale who is making just his sixth Premier League appearance of the season.

Elsewhere, Brentford are without Ethan Pinnock, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva and Ben Mee, all of whom are still sidelined.

Arsenal vs Brentford F.C. Lineups

Arsenal

? ???????? ?? ? Ramsdale between the sticks

?? Jorginho in the middle

? Trossard on the wing

Brentford

Where to Watch

Saturday’s game from the Emirates will be broadcast around the world on all major networks and streaming services.

Find out where you can watch the game and at what time below: