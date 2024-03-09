Aston Villa first team ace hints at potential return to his former club

Aston Villa defender Alex Moreno has heaped praise on his former club Real Betis stating that he doesn’t miss a game.

Unai Emery’s side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and are many people’s favourites to secure Champions League qualification this season.

The Spanish manager has done an incredible job at Villa Park with the current players almost instantly coming to life under Emery’s tutelage.

The former Arsenal boss has also made some smart signings in the transfer window with Moreno, one of his first signings at the club, now shining through after a difficult injury spell.

Despite his success in the Premier League, the Spanish defender has been open about his love for his former side Real Betis and his desire to one day play there again.

“It cost me a lot because I love Betis, I love the fans, I love the city and it was a very complicated decision to make, but I’m sure that one day we will meet again,” he told Estadio Deportivo via Sport Witness.

Moreno spent four years at Betis before joining Aston Villa in January 2023 for a reported €9.7 million.

He will play a key role in his side’s titanic clash with Champions League rivals this Sunday at Villa Park on Sunday afternoon.

Emery’s side won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier in the season in a thrilling contest with Ollie Watkins grabbing the winner in the 61st minute.