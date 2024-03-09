After investing significantly during the summer, Aston Villa are reaping the rewards on the field with an impressive Premier League campaign.

Currently, they are poised to make a return to the Champions League for the first time since 1982, following an outstanding season thus far. In their upcoming match against Tottenham, they have the opportunity to extend their lead over Ange Postecoglou’s side to eight points.

They also have a solid chance of advancing deep into the Europa Conference League, as their 0-0 draw in Amsterdam on Thursday sets up a crucial match against Ajax at Villa Park. A victory would propel them to the next round, potentially making this a memorable season for the Midlands side.

Aston Villa to sign the ‘Swedish Messi’?

FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji has attracted the attention of numerous elite European sides. With 11 goals to his name this season, the 18-year-old has earned the nickname “Swedish Messi” in certain circles. He holds the distinction of being the club’s youngest-ever player and the youngest-ever scorer in Danish top-flight history.

According to Villa News, the attacker is prepared to depart from the Danish side, with suggestions that ‘the time is ripe’ for him to progress to the next stage of his career. Villa are believed to be among the clubs showing strong interest in the £20m-rated star, amid competition from other clubs across Europe.

The club recorded a substantial loss of £119.6 million for the most recent financial year. While the Villa assessment of the situation reassured fans that ‘these figures align with the strategic business plan’, there are concerns that the club may need to make sales to comply with financial fair play regulations and ensure financial stability.

It seems likely that Villa won’t be able to splash the cash in the top-end market in the summer so eyeing players such as Bardghji will align with their transfer strategy – a high potential player for a relatively modest fee.