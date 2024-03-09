Brentford boss Thomas Frank was absolutely livid after the defeat to Arsenal on Saturday night.

Declan Rice gave Arsenal the lead, but they were soon level when Yoane Wissa capitalised on a dreadful mistake from Aaron Ramsdale, who was only in goal due to David Raya being unable to play against his parent club. However, Havertz sealed the win with a late goal, propelling his team into the top spot in the Premier League table – Liverpool and Manchester City lock horns on Sunday afternoon.

In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, Frank expressed pride in Brentford’s performance, yet he felt they shouldn’t have lost, especially since Havertz seemed to dive over a fair challenge from Nathan Collins while already on a booking.

Brentford manager furious Havertz wasn’t sent off before Arsenal winner

The Bees manager claimed: “I actually don’t think Havertz should be on the pitch when he scored. It was a clear dive. Maybe it is difficult for the ref but the linesman should have seen it.

“We are in that spell where we need to fight so hard for things. You need things to go your way, especially things you can’t control like refereeing decisions.

“Havertz is a clear, clear dive. That should of course been a second yellow and a red card and then he wouldn’t have been able to score the winner.”

It does seem like Thomas Frank is right but unfortunately once again the referee’s have made a shocking decision which has once again cost yet another team vital points at the business end of the Premier League season.

The Gunners secured their eighth consecutive Premier League victory, propelling them to the top of the table. They are now one point ahead of Liverpool and two ahead of Manchester City, just in time for their upcoming clash on Sunday.