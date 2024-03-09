Bayern Munich’s admiration for Xabi Alonso is well-known. As the orchestrator of Leverkusen’s remarkable unbeaten streak, Alonso embodies the managerial prowess that Bayern desires.

However, The Mirror are now reporting the Bavarian club are also strongly considering Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi. The Seagulls’ boss has quickly become one of the hottest prospects in football management after his widely-recognised success on the south coast, taking over from Graham Potter.

Bayern’s shift towards De Zerbi, the mastermind at Brighton, showcases Bayern’s demand for a highly tactical and respectable head coach. Insights from Sky Germany unveil, “Bayern are being forced to explore alternative options, in case they unable to land Alonso.”

Max Eberl’s esteem for De Zerbi underscores the Italian’s rise in the coaching hierarchy. With an impressive tenure at Brighton, De Zerbi has transformed the Seagulls into a formidable Premier League side, garnering the respect and attention of Europe’s top clubs. Add to this his relatively cheap release clause of reportedly £10 million.

During this pivotal transition, Bayern Munich’s demonstrated strategic depth and foresight in their managerial search reflects the club’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

Whether it’s Alonso or De Zerbi who assumes the helm, the unfolding narrative is one to keep an eye on – not just for the powerhouse German club but it will also have a domino affect on their current clubs – they too will want a hot prospect coach if their manager departs this summer.