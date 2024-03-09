(Video) Bruno Fernandes beats Jordan Pickford from spot to give United lead

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Despite being the worst of the two sides during the game’s opening 10 minutes, Manchester United have taken the lead against Everton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are hosting the Toffees with both sides desperate to take all three points.

Although the home team were the clear favourites, Everton started the brighter with Dwight McNeil causing United’s full-backs some early problems.

However, after a clumsy challenge from James Tarkowski saw Alejandro Garnacho blatantly dragged down, referee Simon Hooper was left with no choice but to point to the penalty spot.

More Stories / Latest News
Pablo Fornals reveals the real reason why he left West Ham
Postecoglou reveals why Ryan Mason was disappointed with Spurs summer signing
Former player feels Aston Villa trio could be in demand this summer

Captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the kick, and despite facing off against Jordan Pickford, dispatched the spot kick expertly, leaving England’s number one with no chance.

Pictures from S Premier League Live

More Stories Bruno Fernandes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.