Despite being the worst of the two sides during the game’s opening 10 minutes, Manchester United have taken the lead against Everton at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are hosting the Toffees with both sides desperate to take all three points.

Although the home team were the clear favourites, Everton started the brighter with Dwight McNeil causing United’s full-backs some early problems.

However, after a clumsy challenge from James Tarkowski saw Alejandro Garnacho blatantly dragged down, referee Simon Hooper was left with no choice but to point to the penalty spot.

Captain Bruno Fernandes stepped up to take the kick, and despite facing off against Jordan Pickford, dispatched the spot kick expertly, leaving England’s number one with no chance.

Bruno Fernandes gives Man Utd the lead from the spot! ? pic.twitter.com/gv8ME8Za6G — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 9, 2024

