Chelsea’s contract talks with Conor Gallagher have reportedly ‘completely stalled’ following the club’s recent financial update.

Recently announcing they have suffered losses worth just over £90 million between 2022-23 and over £120 million the year before, Chelsea must balance their books or risk facing Financial Fair Play (FFP) punishment (The Athletic).

The Premier League’s rules on finances state that clubs in the top flight can lose a maximum of £105 million over three years before facing the possibility of a points deduction — a punishment Everton received earlier this year.

Consequently, in need of quick profit, the Blues are expected to cash in on academy talent in the summer with midfielder Conor Gallagher arguably the club’s most valuable home-grown asset.

However, after playing a vital role for Mauricio Pochettino this season, Gallagher, 24, is viewed as one of the side’s most important players, so selling him would not only frustrate fans but would also run the risk of unsettling the dressing room.

Conor Gallagher Chelsea contract talks stall

Understandably taking a cautious approach to the 24-year-old’s future, Chelsea have so far been unable to assure the midfielder he has a future in blue, and with less than 18 months left on his deal, this summer will make or break the midfielder’s Stamford Bridge career.

And according to a recent report from Football Insider, in line with the uncertainty surrounding the playmaker, talks over a renewed deal have ‘completley stalled’. The club’s financial issues mean they cannot meet the former Crystal Palace loanee’s demands.

Given this development, as well as their need to recoup funds, Chelsea could now offload the 24-year-old before 30th June so his fee can be included in this year’s financial accounts.

Tottenham Hotspur have been long-time admirers of Gallagher and are expected to make a summer approach.

Since being promoted to Chelsea’s first team in 2022, Gallagher, who has represented England on 11 occasions, has scored seven goals and registered seven assists in 81 games in all competitions.