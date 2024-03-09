Controversy sparks over Havertz’s potential red card following dive before winning goal against Brentford

Kai Havertz’s late winning goal for Arsenal against Brentford in the 88th minute has sparked controversy among fans, questioning whether the player should have even been on the pitch to score the decisive goal.

The match saw Arsenal take an early lead courtesy of Declan Rice, but a costly mistake from goalkeeper Ramsdale allowed Brentford to equalise just before half-time.

In the 65th minute, Arsenal appealed for a penalty when Havertz went down inside the box. Despite the appeals, the referee waved off the penalty claim, a decision supported by VAR upon review.

And from the replay, it looked like a dive from the player who was already on a yellow card. Many believe that he should have received a second yellow and been sent off.

The decision not to penalize Havertz further intensifies the debate, specially considering he went on to score the winning goal that took Arsenal to the top of the league table.

Rival fans are likely to scrutinise the incident and question the consistency of officiating in such crucial moments.

  1. The truth is that Arsenal should have had two clear penalties before Havertz incident. Can anyone tell us why they were not given?

    Reply

