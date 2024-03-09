Arsenal, thanks to a crucial first-half goal from Declan Rice, have leapfrogged Manchester City and Liverpool to go top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners, who are hosting Thomas Frank’s Brentford at the Emirates Stadium, know this weekend’s action is the most important of the season.

With Liverpool welcoming Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions to Anfield on Sunday, Mikel Arteta’s men, with all three points, can improve their chances of lifting their first Premier League title since 2004.

Declan Rice heads crucial opener against Brentford

And unphased by the magnitude of this afternoon’s game, Rice, who joined last summer from West Ham for £105 million, has popped up with the goods once again. The England international has headed in his sixth league goal of the season, and it could not have come at a better time.

It's Declan Rice! ? Arsenal take the lead at the Emirates ? pic.twitter.com/X8SyIuQbJb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2024

Pictures from S Premier League Live.

Can the Gunners hold on, or will the Bees peg them back?