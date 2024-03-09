Former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has revealed that the West Midlands club will be nervous about losing three key players in the summer.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz has already been linked with the top clubs and that remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can hold on to the Brazilian beyond this summer.

He has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the country and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for any team in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins has been in phenomenal form and he has been scoring goals consistently. The former Brentford striker is good enough to play for the best teams in the league and Aston Villa will hope that the top clubs do not come in for him at the end of the season.

Finally, Aston Villa could be worried about the future of John McGinn as well. The Scottish international has impressed one and all with his tireless performances in the middle of the park. His versatility to slot into a number of different roles also makes him an indispensable asset for the club.

Aston Villa are looking to put together a squad capable of competing in Europe regularly and losing three key players will be a devastating blow.

Unai Emery will certainly hope that his key players continue at the West Midlands club beyond this season.