Bayern Munich smashed eight goals past relegation favourites Mainz at the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon. And, unsurprisingly, Harry Kane was amongst the goals.

Harry Kane secured a hat-trick at the Allianz Arena on Saturday afternoon, marking his fourth thrice in the Bundesliga, a record for a debut season in Germany. Additionally, he provided two assists, including a remarkable pass to Jamal Musiala in the second half, leaving fans in awe

The Englishman attributed his impressive assist for Musiala to his previous partnership with former Tottenham teammate Son Heung-min.

The England captain showcased his prowess once more for Bayern Munich, playing a pivotal role in their remarkable 8-1 triumph over Mainz.

Kane revealed to Matt Ford on X: “At Spurs, Son would always make that run and I’d always look for that pass. So I spoke to Jamal about it and I caught him out the corner of my eye today.

“He practices that shift and shot a lot. One of the best assists of my career.”

Harry Kane is on fire

Kane has lit up the Bundesliga in his inaugural campaign in Germany, scoring 30 goals and adding six assists to his name in 25 league games.

Much has been made about Bayern potentially missing out on silverware this season for the first time in over a decade. That being said, what he has done has been nothing short of outstanding, and really, if it wasn’t for his goal contributions Bayern could have seriously been in trouble – Kane alone has contributed to just under half of Bayern Munich’s total league goals.