Manchester United star to triple his salary with new contract

Kobbie Mainoo has made a name for himself since on the Premier League stage since breaking through into Manchester United’s starting eleven this season.

Mainoo is poised to triple his salary at Old Trafford to £60,000 per week, according to The Mirror.

The midfielder, who recently earned a raise to £20,000 per week after his 10th first-team appearance, is set for another significant pay increase following his impressive performances under Erik ten Hag’s management.

Mainoo’s existing contract extends until 2027, with the possibility of United exercising a 12-month extension. Discussions have commenced to secure the 18-year-old’s commitment until 2030, with the new agreement likely to include performance-based incentives, potentially elevating him to one of the club’s top earners if his remarkable development persists in the years ahead.

The Red Devils academy product has featured 14 times in the league this term and has shown to be consistently improving upon every passing week. So much so that Mainoo has already caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of the Euros.

Southgate faces a decision regarding out-of-form Kalvin Phillips when he names his squad for the upcoming prestigious Wembley friendlies against Brazil and Belgium next week. Perhaps the national team set-up feel it could be worth assessing Mainoo ahead of the Euros just in case any star midfielder’s pick up injuries before the tournament.