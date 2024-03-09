Manchester City’s Kyle Walker disclosed that an ex-Arsenal attacker, Samir Nasri, is the toughest opponent he has ever encountered.

Additionally, he singled out a Chelsea and England star as his favourite opponent, suggesting a preference for facing that type of winger.

Walker revealed that players like Nasri, who are less reliant on speed, have consistently posed a challenge for him on the field, which is quite surprising considering he has faired excellently against skillful speedsters such as Kylian Mbappe and Vini Jr.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand on Vibe with Five, the England international stated: “I used to hate Nasri. He just used to put himself in pockets. Put someone against me one vs one I’m alright but them clever player sitting in pockets.”

He also revealed he used to love coming up against his former City teammate Raheem Sterling.

“I used to love it. Not as in like a disrespectful way, I knew he was a good player and if I did well against him, people would appreciate what I’m doing.”

It’s quite interesting to get an insight into how a world-class full-back thinks in terms of who he favours playing against stylistically. What might catch people by surprise is the fact he admits to struggle against players who don’t possess much pace.