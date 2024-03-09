Leeds could make Joe Rodon a permanent member of their side as they set their sight on promotion back up to the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently second in the Championship table and just two points behind league leaders Leicester City although they hold a game in hand over the Foxes.

Leeds’ 2-0 win away against Sheffield Wednesday puts them in a prime position to put pressure on their promotion rivals ahead of a pivotal weekend.

A huge reason why Farke’s side is in the position that they are is because of their incredible defensive record, conceding just 28 goals so far this season, the fewest in the division.

Rodon, who is on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur has been pivotal in maintaining this record as his consistent performances have been the base of this team.

According to a report from the Sun, the Spurs man wants to make a permanent move to Elland Road with a potential deal on the table in the summer.

The report claims that a deal could be made for £10-15million with the Wales international having just one year remaining on his current contract.

With Cristian Romero and Mickey van de Ven currently the first choices at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and with potential new arrivals due in the summer, a move would make sense for Rodon.