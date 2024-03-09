Manchester United to compete with Liverpool for 18-year-old Frenchman

French defender Leny Yoro has been linked with a move away from LOSC Lille at the end of the season.

The 18-year-old defender is highly rated across Europe and clubs like Manchester United and Liverpool are keen on signing him. The two English clubs have already expressed their interest in signing the player and they will face competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

A report from Fichajes claims that there will be extensive competition for the French defender at the end of the season.

Leny Yoro would improve Liverpool and Manchester United

Manchester United need to bring in a quality central defender, especially with players like Jonny Evans linked with an exit. Yoro would be the ideal long-term alternative and he could develop into a key player for the Red Devils.

The 18-year-old has already established himself as an important first team player at this age and he’s only going to get better with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top class central fender.

Similarly, Liverpool need to plan for a future without Joel Matip, who is expected to move on in the summer. Yoro would be a superb option for both English clubs and the it remains to be seen where he ends up.

With Real Madrid and Barcelona keen on securing his services, signing the player will not be easy. Manchester United and Liverpool certainly have the financial resources to pay a premium for the young defender and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the player.

The 18-year-old central defender must look to join a club when he will get ample game time and he will be able to fulfil his ambitions.