Neil Warnock steps down as Aberdeen manager after guiding them to Cup semi-finals

Less than an hour after guiding Aberdeen to the Scottish Cup semi-finals, Neil Warnock has announced his departure as the club’s manager.

The news is reported by BBC, who report that the club are already in advance stage in their search to replace Warnock.

Warnock, 75, was appointed as Aberdeen’s interim manager just last month following the sacking of Barry Robson.

In his short tenure, Warnock managed to secure victories in two out of eight games, both of which came in the cup competitions.

The experienced manager had been without a job since September after parting ways with Huddersfield.

Despite turning down several offers during his time away from management, Warnock took on the challenge at Aberdeen to assist the club during their transition period.

In a statement regarding his departure, Warnock expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead Aberdeen, stating:

“I was honoured to lead Aberdeen for a short period to help Dave and the board get themselves into a position where they could get closer to making a permanent appointment.”

Following Warnock’s exit, Peter Leven will assume full control of the Aberdeen first team until a new manager is appointed.

Warnock is highly regarded in English football having managed various clubs, including Crystal Palace, QPR, and Cardiff City.

He notably guided Cardiff back to the Premier League in the 2017/2018 campaign.