Newcastle join the race to sign £60 million-rated Liverpool target

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

A report from Daily Mail claims that Newcastle scouts have now discussed a move for the Portuguese winger and they will need to pay £60 million for the player.

The report adds that Liverpool are keen on signing the winger as well and Newcastle will have to compete with them. It is no secret that Newcastle need more quality and depth in the wide areas and Neto would be a superb acquisition.

The 23-year-old has already established himself as one of the best young wingers in the league and the opportunity to join a club like Newcastle could be quite attractive for him.

Newcastle have an ambitious project and they will be looking to compete for major trophies in the coming seasons. Neto will add more cutting edge and end product in the final third.

Meanwhile, Liverpool need to plan for a future without Mohamed Salah, who will be out of contract in the summer of 2025. Therefore, they are looking at Neto as a potential alternative.

Pedro Neto to Newcastle or Liverpool?

It will be interesting to see if either of the two clubs are willing to pay £60 million for the Wolves winger in the summer. There is no doubt that Newcastle and Liverpool have the resources to pay up.

Newcastle are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world after their takeover.

However, Neto wants to join a club capable of winning major trophies and therefore a move to Liverpool might be more appealing to him. Newcastle are still going through rebuilding phase and they need time before they can compete for major trophies. Liverpool on the other hand are already chasing the league title and they have managed to win the Carabao Cup this season.