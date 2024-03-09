Newcastle set to announce new signing in coming weeks

Newcastle are reportedly close to making Lewis Hall a permanent signing despite the English defender struggling to break into the first team.

The 19-year-old joined the Magpies on loan from Chelsea at the start of the season after impressing during his nine Premier League appearances the previous campaign.

Hall is considered one of the best young prospects in English football with his versatility an invaluable assist to have especially for Eddie Howe’s side.

Included in his loan deal was an option to buy, with the Blues valuing the player at £30 million and according to reports from Fabrizio Romano, its a ‘matter of time’ before a deal is confirmed.

⚫️⚪️ Lewis Hall’s loan to Newcastle will become permanent soon, as it’s just considered matter of time. Chelsea have no doubts on receiving £30m fee as profit for Financial Fair Play; Newcastle consider Hall one for long term, as Howe confirmed. pic.twitter.com/QKwKFkhfFF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2024

Howe clearly values versatility in his full-backs, with Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn and now Hall, all capable of playing on both sides.

With Chelsea rumoured to be restricted due to Financial Fair Play rules, the sale of Hall could free them up to pursue one of their main targets in the summer.