The Spanish midfielder has opened up on his January transfer move from West Ham United to Real Betis.

After starting only four Premier League games for David Moyes’ side, Fornals left the London club after almost five years to return to La Liga.

Joining Real Betis for a reported £6.8 million, teammate Said Benrahma also left at the same time but on a loan move to Ligue 1 side Lyon.

It wasn’t a surprise that Fornals left the club, he was on the fringes of the squad for quite some time but speaking to the Official Real Betis website, the 28-year-old has given a more detailed explanation of the exact reason.

“But well, there came a time when the club grew a lot and decided to bring in players paying a lot for them.” He said via Hammers News.

“In the end, that makes your position more competitive, and you don’t enjoy all the minutes you would like.”

It seemed like Fornals was eluding to the recent purchase of Mohammed Kudus as well as Lucas Paqueta with the two players occupying the same position as the the Spanish midfielder.

Since making the move back to Spain, Fornals has started four out of five games in La Liga and scored one goal which came during his first start against Cadiz.