Postecoglou reveals why Ryan Mason was disappointed with Spurs summer signing

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has now revealed why Ryan Mason was disappointed with James Maddison during the Crystal Palace match.

The 26-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Tottenham since joining the club and his performances have been mostly impressive. However, he wasn’t at his best against the Eagles and his deliveries from set pieces were quite poor.

Maddison was wasteful and Postecoglou claims that Mason was disappointed with the performance of the England international.

He said, as per Football London: “Delivery is vital. Last week wasn’t great. Madders is usually good at them but I thought we had a lot and I know Mase was pretty disappointed with that.

The Tottenham midfielder will be fully aware of the fact that he was not at his best against Palace and he will look to bounce back strongly.

Maddison has established himself as one of the best creators in the Premier League and he has been an asset for Spurs since joining the club. The fans will be pleased with his performances so far and it remains to be seen whether he can guide Tottenham to a top four finish.