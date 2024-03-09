Arsenal secured all three points in the London derby against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening, an in-form Kai Havertz dealt the decisive blow.

Declan Rice broke the deadlock for the home side but they were pegged back unnecessarily when Yoane Wissa closed down Aaron Ramsdale and deflected his clearance into his net.

Aaron Ramsdale was in the starting lineup for Arsenal, stepping in for David Raya in goal. The England international took over from Raya, who was unable to play against his parent club Brentford due to ineligibility.

As mentioned above, it was a significant error. Ramsdale should have managed the backpass more effectively and cleared it sooner – instead he unnecessarily put himself in a dangerous situation and ultimately paid the price.

While the Arsenal stopper has aspirations of becoming the Gunners’ number one choice again before the England squad announcements for the upcoming Euro’s, this type of negative highlight will certainly dampen his chances of that.

Pundit rips into Ramsdale

Andy Townsend, ex-Chelsea player, was analysing the match for Premier League Productions, and the pundit’s assessment of Ramsdale was far from positive.

Townsend commented on Premier League Productions, saying: “Ramsdale likes to encourage people to close him down but come on, it’s right on half-time. You need to do it a lot quicker than that.

“I’m afraid, in a nutshell, is why this kid is on the bench and David Raya plays every week.”

There’s an opportunity that Ramsdale may not find himself in a starting role again for Arsenal. It’s crunch time in the Premier League title race and Mikel Arteta won’t want unnecessary risk takers like Ramsdale to be the team’s downfall.

Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the club in the summer as he has become increasingly unhappy with being second choice goalkeeper.