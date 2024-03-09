‘That is not the case’ – Ange Postecoglou delivers surprise Spurs transfer update

Ange Postecoglou has surprisingly revealed that Tottenham will never be in a position where they can spend £100m on one signing.

With the Australian manager breathing new life into the club after arriving from Celtic in the summer, Spurs fans are very optimistic about what the future holds for their side.

With Champions League qualification potentially on the table, as the end of the season comes into view, Tottenham is approaching a pivotal crossroads that will dictate the direction the club will travel.

After a successful summer transfer window last year which saw the likes of Mickey van de Ven and James Maddison arrive in North London, the upcoming window may be just as if not more important.

But speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Aston Villa this weekend, Postecoglou has stated that Tottenham won’t ever be in the position where they can spend £100 million on a player.

“I don’t think we are in a position to spent £100m on a player, if that is what you are suggesting.” He said via the Mirror.

“That is not the case and I don’t think it will ever be the case for the club. Our competitors are, irrespective of the positions.”

If their goal is to eventually take that next step and challenge for the Premier League title, they must compete with sides who are willing to shell out £100 million on potential title deciders.