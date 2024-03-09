Tottenham in advanced talks with world-class striker but nothing sealed until the summer

Under Ange Postecoglou, things appear to be on an upward curve at Tottenham Hotspur.

Both on the pitch, where the style of play is very much to the liking of the White Hart Lane faithful, and off it, Spurs are a team and a club that are seemingly going places.

One only has to look at the signing of Lucas Bergvall as evidence of their standing in the game. Thought to be a shoo-in for Barcelona during the transfer window, ‘Big Ange’ worked his magic and the Lilywhites bagged themselves a highly-rated capture at the 11th hour.

Tottenham want to extend striker’s contract

The club are also in talks with a striker that can only be termed world-class because of his prowess in front of goal, although as Football Insider report, no deal for captain, Son Heung-min, will be finalised before the end of the season.

The South Korean has seen to it that the club haven’t missed Harry Kane since his transfer to Bayern Munich, and that’s the biggest compliment that can be paid to the 31-year-old.

It’s believed that any new deal will add a year onto Son’s current contract, meaning he will be tied to the North Londoners until the end of the 2025/26 season.

That will surely be music to the ears of supporters and anyone connected with the club.