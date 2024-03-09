Arsenal star claims Ramsdale “saved” Gunners despite making shocking error

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table after claiming three points against Brentford in the London derby at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

Aaron Ramsdale earned a rare start in goal for Arsenal due to Premier League rules barring first-choice keeper David Raya, on loan from Brentford, from facing his parent club.

However, Ramsdale’s performance had its ups and downs, including gifting Brentford an equalising goal before halftime. As the Arsenal players regrouped for the second half with the score tied at 1-1, they gathered in a huddle. Saliba later disclosed the theme of the team talk, which likely motivated Ramsdale to make some crucial saves in the following 45 minutes.

The Gunners secured a crucial three points with Kai Havertz’s goal in the 86th minute, propelling them to the top of the Premier League table.

Saliba: ‘Ramsdale saved Arsenal’

Saliba revealed to BeIN Sports after the game: “We said we have to come out in the second half to win. Everyone has made mistakes, in the last month I made two mistakes and my team saved me… so second half is the reverse, because they had three good chances and he saved us, so that’s a good mentality from the team.”

Their 2-1 victory over Brentford places them one point ahead of Liverpool and two points ahead of Manchester City. However, their position at the top could be challenged as Jurgen Klopp’s team faces off against Pep Guardiola’s side at Anfield on Sunday.