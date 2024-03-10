Aaron Ramsdale sends emotional message to Arsenal fans after Brentford win

The Arsenal goalkeeper praised the support he received from the Arsenal fanbase on social media after his side’s dramatic win on Saturday.

The Gunners launched themselves to the top of the table after an emphatic victory against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

Coming off the back of their incredible seven-game run, where they netted 31 goals and conceded just three, many people expected Mikel Arteta’s side to blow away Brentford.

But like Thomas Frank has continuously shown in the past, he knows how to set up against the big sides as his defensive structure made it hard for Arsenal to break through.

It was Declan Rice who finally broke the deadlock with a beautiful header in the 19th minute as the home side would go on to dominate the ball from then on.

But disaster struck just before half-time when Aaron Ramsdale, who was only starting due to David Raya being ineligible against his parent club, had his pass blocked by Yoane Wissa with the ball spinning into the back of the net.

Luckily for the English goalkeeper, Kai Havertz popped up in the 86th minute with a powerful header to win the game for the Gunners.

Speaking on social media after full-time, Ramsdale praised the support that he received from the fans and his teammates.

“This team. It was tough out there but it was special to be back.” He said.

“I owe my teammates and the you amazing fans the world for the support I get week in week out.”