Arsenal want at least £20 million for out of favour defender

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal will demand at least £20 million for Kieran Tierney.

Despite being signed by Mikel Arteta from Celtic in 2019, Tierney, 26, has found his first-team chances at the Emirates limited.

Forced to play as backup to summer-signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, and resigned to just a handful of cup appearances, the Scotland international understandably agreed to join Spanish side Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the season.

Arsenal prepared to sell Kieran Tierney

Consequently, with less than two years left on his contract, as well as having no role to play at his parent club, it seems inevitable the 26-year-old will be moved on permanently once the summer window opens.

Kieran Tierney in action for Arsenal.

And according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, sanctioning the defender’s sale is exactly what the Gunners will do, as long as their valuation is met by a buying club.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool make contact to sign 23-year-old on Arsenal radar, star could cost £50m
“I have been told…” – Fabrizio Romano provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer update
Arsenal’s recruitment department over the moon with ‘perfect’ signing

Arsenal, who are pushing to win their first Premier League since 2004, are believed to want any negotiations for Tierney to start at £20 million.

The full-back’s agents are also open to facilitating a move abroad following the player’s willingness to play outside of England.

During his time at the Emirates, Tierney, who has represented Scotland on 39 occasions, has scored five goals and registered 14 assists in 124 games in all competitions.

More Stories Kieran Tierney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.