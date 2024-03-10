Arsenal will demand at least £20 million for Kieran Tierney.

Despite being signed by Mikel Arteta from Celtic in 2019, Tierney, 26, has found his first-team chances at the Emirates limited.

Forced to play as backup to summer-signing Oleksandr Zinchenko, and resigned to just a handful of cup appearances, the Scotland international understandably agreed to join Spanish side Real Sociedad on loan until the end of the season.

Arsenal prepared to sell Kieran Tierney

Consequently, with less than two years left on his contract, as well as having no role to play at his parent club, it seems inevitable the 26-year-old will be moved on permanently once the summer window opens.

And according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, sanctioning the defender’s sale is exactly what the Gunners will do, as long as their valuation is met by a buying club.

Arsenal, who are pushing to win their first Premier League since 2004, are believed to want any negotiations for Tierney to start at £20 million.

The full-back’s agents are also open to facilitating a move abroad following the player’s willingness to play outside of England.

During his time at the Emirates, Tierney, who has represented Scotland on 39 occasions, has scored five goals and registered 14 assists in 124 games in all competitions.