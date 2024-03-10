Brentford striker Ivan Toney is a target for clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal at the end of the season.

A report from the Mirror claims that the 27-year-old striker could be sold in the summer but the Bees will hold out for a valuation of around £100 million. However, Chelsea are unlikely to be able to afford that and they want the asking price lowered in order for the move to go through.

They have recently recorded a £90 million loss in their 2022-23 financial records and Chelsea believe that £60 million would be a more realistic valuation for the striker. It will be interesting to see if Brentford are prepared to sell the player for £60 million.

Meanwhile, the report from the Mirror adds that the striker favours a move to Arsenal this summer. Arsenal could use a quality striker as well. Gabriel Jesus has not scored goals consistently and Toney would be an upgrade on the Brazilian.

With that said, Arsenal are keeping tabs on a number of targets, including Victor Osimhen and Joshua Zirkzee.

Ivan Toney would transform Arsenal, Chelsea

Whichever club ends up signing Toney will have a quality striker on their hands. He has proven himself in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact. The 27-year-old will feel that he is at the peak of his powers right now and this is the right time for him to join a big club and compete for major trophies.

A move to Arsenal or Chelsea would be an exciting opportunity for him.

Brentford will look to recoup a premium for their prized asset and it wouldn’t be surprising if they decided to stick with their £100 million valuation of the player.