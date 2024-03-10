Tottenham ace sends “control” message after suffering horror challenge from Aston Villa man

Tottenham Hotspur ruthlessly dispatched of their top four rivals Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon winning the contest 4-0.

Spurs were 2-0 up at the time of John McGinn’s sending off, thanks to early second half goals from James Maddison and Brennan Johnson, and were in complete control of the contest.

McGinn was sent off for a horror challenge on Tottenham left-back Destiny Udogie in the 65th minute.

Understandably, considering the severity of the foul, several Tottenham players approached McGinn before Chris Kavanagh issued him a red card. With Ange Postecoglou’s team now having the numerical advantage, they scored two more goals, courtesy of Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson.

Even though Spurs controlled the game after McGinn’s early dismissal, Postecoglou didn’t consider that moment to be pivotal in determining the final result. He said in his post-match reaction: I don’t think it was a key moment. We were in control.”

Thankfully after the challenge Udogie managed to carry on and contribute to securing the significant victory; nevertheless, he did find time to post on social media after the match. Accompanying a collage of images, he added a caption to the Instagram post: “Taking control. Staying focused. Doing the job.”

Tottenham breeze past Aston Villa

This is a massive win for Tottenham Hotspur given it was against their closest rivals in the race for the top four. They didn’t just beat Villa, they completely destroyed them on their own patch, conceding just a single shot on target.

Spurs are now two points behind Aston Villa – the Lilywhites boast a significantly better goal difference as well as a crucial game in hand. Villa also have the matter of dealing with the demands of Europe as they aim to advance to the next round of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Much like the title race, this race to finish in the Champions League places is coming down to the wire.