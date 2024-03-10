The former Aston Villa striker believes that Manchester United made a mistake by allowing Sergio Reguilon to leave in January.

The Red Devils have been plagued by injuries this season, particularly in their defensive department with several first-name stars spending a large span of time in the physios room.

The left-back position has been a serious worry for Erik ten Hag, with the Dutch manager forced to play Victor Lindelof and Diogo Dalot out of position.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out injured, with the latter set to miss the entire season with a reoccurring knee problem.

Despite these worries about the left-back position, the club decided to end Reguilon’s loan and send him back to Tottenham Hotspur in January, the Spaniard was then shipped out to Brentford until the end of the season.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Gabriel Agbonlahor claimed that the Red Devils made a mistake by letting the 27-year-old leave.

“Letting Reguilon go was a mistake, wasn’t it?” He said via HITC.

“You have got Lindelof playing there. He could do a job, but that could cost you in the last 10 games. Injuries have been a big problem, haven’t they?”

With Champions League contender Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur fighting it out on Sunday, Man United could see themselves thrust back into the race for the top four depending on the result.