Gary O’Neil hails versatile Wolves ace

Amidst a string of injuries plaguing Wolves players, manager Gary O’Neil will find solace in having one player who can seamlessly transition between three positions.

In their 2-1 victory against Fulham, Rayan Ait-Nouri demonstrated this versatility by starting at left-back and finishing as a playmaker in the number ten position.

Ait-Nouri netted the opening goal for the home team in the 52nd minute and proved to be a relentless threat, swiftly maneuvering into any available space on the field while also maintaining a disciplined approach when playing with his back to the goal.

A defining moment in Ait-Nouri’s stellar performance occurred in the first half when Andreas Pereira looked to launch a counterattack while Wolves pressed high up the field. Ait-Nouri swiftly sprinted back and executed a decisive challenge at the halfway line. Without pausing, he immediately rose to his feet and left Harry Wilson trailing behind as he surged forward.

Consistently turning defence into attack, Ait-Nouri proved to be the decisive factor for O’Neil’s side in a closely contested match against Fulham.

O’Neil stated on the club’s website: “It’s very important being able to use him in a few different positions out of necessity. He could roll inside and play in midfield from left back, he played as a 10 in the second half.”

Ait Nouri: the dependable Wolves ace

The Algerian international has the potential become one of the best left-backs in Europe. At just 22 years of age, he already has bags of experience competing in his fourth Premier League campaign.

Ait-Nouri has displayed his effective attacking qualities as well as his defending in one-versus-one situation, making him a dependable player within the Wolverhampton Wanderers team. And now he has shown he can even play as an attacking midfielder if need be.

The only real criticism anybody can have of Ait-Nouri is his poor goals and assist return. For a player that has great dribbling and delivery he struggles to actually register assists, he’s got just one this term. To add, the Algerian has scored once but has also missed three big chances.