Jon Newsome, a former Leeds United player, acknowledges that Pascal Struijk might struggle to regain his place in the team upon his return to fitness, given the impressive form of Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu playing together.

Rodon and Ampadu continued to showcase their solidity in the heart of the Leeds defence during their 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday night.

The Belgian player is anticipated to rejoin the squad following the international break, but Newsome remains adamant that he won’t displace the defensive duo of Rodon and Ampadu. He emphasised their excellent partnership and sees no reason to disrupt it at this crucial point in the season.

Speaking to BBC radio Leeds, he said: “I really don’t see him breaking them two apart. As a pair, they have been outstanding ever since the manager put Ampadu in at centre-back.”

Leeds chasing automatic promotion

At this stage of the season you have to wonder whether Daniel Farke will even consider making changes to his formidable back line as it could potentially disrupt the balance and chemistry.

Leeds are 2nd in the Championship, three points behind league leaders Leicester City and a single point in front of Ipswich Town. The race for automatic promotion is heating up.