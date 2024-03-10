Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has publicly addressed Gareth Southgate regarding Reds defender Joe Gomez.

The 26-year-old Gomez featured in Liverpool’s starting lineup on Sunday afternoon, as they played to a draw against Manchester City. Gomez was assigned the responsibility of containing Phil Foden, who has been in excellent form, during the high-stakes encounter at the top of the table.

In an interview with Sky Sports following the match, Klopp expressed his puzzlement as to why his player isn’t included in the England squad more often.

“Joe Gomez. Gareth [Southgate], honestly.”

Should Liverpool’s Joe Gomez get an England call-up?

Back in 2017, Southgate granted Gomez his England debut during a friendly against Germany, where he played for 65 minutes. Since then, Gomez has earned 11 caps for the Three Lions, with his most recent appearance being against Wales in August 2020.

Before they commence their Euros campaign against Serbia in Germany, England have four friendlies lined up. However, there is only one more opportunity for Southgate to make adjustments to his squad.

The Three Lions are scheduled to play friendlies against Brazil and Belgium later this month. Following that, Southgate will finalise his Euros squad before friendlies with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in June.