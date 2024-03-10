Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is reportedly in line for a bumper pay rise.

That’s according to a recent report from the Mirror, who claims the young midfielder, who made his senior debut just over 12 months ago, is to be financially rewarded following his impressive breakthrough.

Despite only recently penning a new deal that sees him earn £20,000-per week, Mainoo, 18, is already on the verge of tripling his wages.

Kobbie Mainoo set for Man United pay rise

In line to earn a whopping £60,000-per week, Mainoo’s latest pay rise, according to Spotrac, would put him on par with the likes of Scott McTominay, Jonny Evans and Sofyan Amrabat.

Although the 18-year-old’s current deal isn’t due to expire until 2028, the Red Devils have already opened talks over the possibility of extending his terms until 2030.

The proposed extension would likely include clauses which could see him become one of the club’s top earners should his development continue on an upward trend.

Since being promoted to United’s first-team, Mainoo, who is expected to be fast-tracked into Gareth Southgate’s England plans, has scored two goals in 22 games in all competitions.