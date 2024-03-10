Leeds United are currently pushing for promotion to the Premier League.

The Whites will be desperate to return to the top flight at the end of the season and they are currently second in the league table.

They will be hoping to secure automatic promotion and journalist Phil Hay believes that they might need to sell players in order to balance the books if they do not get promoted.

Leeds United will not want to breach the financial regulations and therefore they must seek to return to the top flight if they want to hold on to their best players.

Speaking on the Square Ball Podcast, Hay said: “If Leeds don’t get up this season and get to the summer then they’re going to have to cut their cloth and they’re going to have to balance their books and I think you will see player sales for that reason.”

Leicester City were in a similar situation last year when they had to sell James Maddison and Harvey Barnes in order to balance the books. Leeds will not want to lose their key players in the summer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

They are currently three points adrift of league leaders Leicester City.

Leeds have done quite well this season and there is no reason why they cannot secure promotion if they can remain consistent in the coming weeks.