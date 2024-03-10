Liverpool make contact to sign 23-year-old on Arsenal radar, star could cost £50m

Liverpool have reportedly established contact with the representatives of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi regarding a summer transfer.

The defender is on the radar of Arsenal as well and a report from TEAMtalk claims that he could cost around £50 million at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Liverpool need to bring in a quality central defender, especially as a replacement for Joel Matip. He will be out of contract in the summer and Liverpool need to replace him adequately.

The Reds currently have three reliable central defenders in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. They need to sign another established central defender in order to complete the defensive unit.

The 23-year-old Crystal Palace star has proven himself in the Premier League and he is certainly good enough to play for the top clubs. He could prove to be a superb acquisition for the Reds and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to pay £50 million for him.

Arsenal do not need Marc Guehi

Meanwhile, Arsenal are thought to be keeping tabs on the situation as well and it will be interesting to see if they decide to follow up on the interest with an offer to sign the player in the summer. Arsenal already have players like Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba and Jurrien Timber at their disposal. Players like Jakub Kiwior have struggled for gametime as well.

It would be quite surprising if Arsenal decided to bring him another central defender without selling someone first.

Either way, Liverpool should do everything in their power to sign the 23-year-old in the summer. Guehi has proven himself to be a reliable Premier League defender and he’s only going to get better with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top class player for the Reds with the right guidance.