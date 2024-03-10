Liverpool vs Man City in the Premier League takes place on Sunday afternoon and will be played live from Anfield in Merseyside, England.

The biggest game of the season so far is fast approaching. After announcing he’s leaving the club at the end of the season, Jurgen Klopp will face off against Pep Guardiola for the final time as Liverpool manager.

Liverpool vs Man City Preview

Coming into the game, both sides are in incredible form, which is proven by their second and third-placed league positions.

Losing just five domestic games between them since the start of the season, fans will soon discover what happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.

The Cityzens haven’t lost a league game since 6 December 2023 when they were narrowly beaten 1-0 away to Aston Villa.

And Liverpool’s form is just as emphatic. The Reds have lost just one of their last 20 league games (3-1 against Arsenal), and will be looking to avoid defeat at all costs later today.

Stats

Statistically, this is a really tough contest to predict.

Although only two of the past 30 Premier League encounters between the pair have been won by the away side, Liverpool’s only victory over City in their past eight meetings was a 1-0 win last season.

Should the Reds fall behind, the form guide is on their side though — Liverpool are the league’s most efficient team from losing positions. The Reds have picked up an unrivalled 22 points when trailing so far this season — one more point than Manchester City.

Finally, and from an individual perspective, it is Liverpool who boasts the more in-form players.

Darwin Nunez has scored eight goals and registered three assists in his last 10 games in all competitions with Mohamed Salah particularly effective against today’s opponents. The Egyptian has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in his last 19 games against Manchester City.

Erling Haaland, however, has gone three Premier League away games without scoring a single goal.

Liverpool F.C. vs Man City Lineups

Liverpool

Man City

