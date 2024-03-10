Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has slammed Sunny Singh Gill for signing autographs at halftime during the match between Crystal Palace and Luton Town.

Dean was not happy with his behaviour and he stated that it was bang out of order.

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh Gill made history at the weekend when he became the first British South Asian to be the main referee in a Premier League match.

Gill has recently expressed his delight with the achievement and revealed that it will inspire Asian kids in the future.

He said: “You want the younger generation to look at you and think: ‘I can also do it. If parents are looking at us thinking: ‘Wow, we have Asian kids in the Premier League officiating games, my son can give that a go, my daughter can give that a go.'”

While it is not common for referees to sign autographs for fans at the break, it is hardly an offence and Mike Dean’s comments are nothing but an overreaction.

Meanwhile, Gill had an impressive match in charge and Crystal Palace played out a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at home.