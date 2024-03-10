Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs keen on signing Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for Arsenal and his performances have attracted the attention of clubs like Newcastle and Bayern Munich. According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal have no plans to let the player leave and they are prepared to do everything in their power to keep him at the club.

However, Bayern Munich could present a lucrative offer for the 27-year-old left-back soon. They need to replace Alphonso Davies, who is set to leave the club in the summer. Similarly, Newcastle need more quality and depth in the full-back areas. They need a specialist left-back and Zinchenko is a Premier League-proven performer.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle test Arsenal’s resolve with a lucrative offer in the summer. Zinchenko might not be keen on a move to St James’ Park, especially with the Magpies likely to miss out on Champions League qualification.

Newcastle move would be a step down for Zinchenko

The Ukrainian international will want to compete at the highest level and staying at Arsenal would be ideal for him. The Gunners are pushing for the league title consistently and they will look to compete for trophies next season as well.

Although Newcastle have an attractive project, they have had a disappointing season so far and they are likely to miss out on European football next season. It could prove to be difficult for them to attract top quality players without the lure of European football.

As for Bayern, Munich, it will be interesting to see if the German club can convince the defender to leave Arsenal in the summer.