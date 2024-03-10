“I don’t think they’ll…” – Roy Keane on Premier League title race

Last season, Arsenal mounted a strong challenge for the Premier League title, but ultimately, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City clinched the title.

Liverpool have regained its status as a formidable contender, and certain pundits have implied that Arsenal may not maintain their performance throughout this season as well.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been engaged in a Premier League title battle for several years, including the past two seasons, and on Sunday the two English giants locked horns in a thrilling clash at Anfield.

Many still think City are the team to beat this season and that the Reds and the Gunners will fade away, however one pundit does not think that will be the case.

Roy Keane on the Premier League title race

Roy Keane holds a contrasting opinion. As a pundit on Sky Sports, he stated that Arsenal won’t decline and emphasised that they have enhanced their physicality compared to the previous season.

“I can’t call it. Last year, I never had any doubt that Man City would win the title. I was strong on City a few weeks ago but I’m doubting that a little bit. Whenever you watch Liverpool, they’re performing, creating chances and scoring goals.

“I look at Arsenal and think physically they’re a much stronger team compared to last year. I don’t think they’ll fade on that side of it.”

Arsenal are currently at the top of the table via goal difference – Liverpool are level on 64 points – Manchester City trail by a single point after their 1-1 draw with the Reds on Sunday.

This is turning into one of the best Premier League title races in recent times and there is bound to be plenty more twists and turns left this term.